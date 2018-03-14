Latest news
  • Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats, biggest expulsion since Cold War

"Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers," May told parliament. "They have just one week to leave."

By: Reuters | London | Updated: March 14, 2018 8:32 pm
theresa may, Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats, russian diplomats, britain prime minister, russian spy, world news, russian agent Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the scheduled Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday March 14, 2018. (Photo via AP)

Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday. “Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers,” May told parliament. “They have just one week to leave.”

May said the biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would degrade Russian intelligence capabilities in Britain for years to come. “We will freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents,” May said.

