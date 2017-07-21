Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Japan on North Korea, says Boris Johnson

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) shakes hands with Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida at the start of their meeting at the foreign ministry’s Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Reuters) Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) shakes hands with Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida at the start of their meeting at the foreign ministry’s Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Reuters)

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday his country stands with Japan in efforts to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. “Britain stands shoulder to shoulder alongside Japan in our steadfast determination to stop North Korea’s persistent violation of UN resolutions,” Johnson told a joint news conference with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Kishida said Johnson promised to give consideration to minimising the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Former London Mayor, Boris Johnson, had arrived in Tokyo on Thursday morning for talks between Japan on Britain on issues like security and trade. He was also shared his experience of hosting the Olympics as London mayor five years ago. Tokyo will host the nest edition of Olympics in 2020.

Brexit and North Korean Nuclear and missile program were on top agenda for the meeting between Boris Johnson and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, said the Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Johnson also met various Japanese business leaders for talks on enhanced trade and investment during his three-day visit before leaving for New Zealand and Australia.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App