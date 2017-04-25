Britain should have a refugees minister, say lawmakers

Britain should create a minister for refugees and draw up a new national strategy to improve their integration, a group of lawmakers said on Tuesday, adding that too many were ending up homeless and destitute. Government policies have led to a “two-tier system” with refugees resettled in Britain directly from abroad receiving more help than those granted refugee status after arriving as asylum seekers, according to a cross-party parliamentary report.

The lawmakers said it was crucial that refugees receive more help to access English language classes, health services, education, training and jobs.

“Refugees bring so many talents and skills – they just need the opportunities to unlock their potential,” said Thangam Debbonaire, chairman of the cross-party group, in a statement.

The lawmakers said Britain should draw up a refugee policy “based on compassion” as it develops a post-Brexit immigration system following the country’s vote to leave the European Union.

The report said many who go through the asylum process end up destitute because their support is cut off 28 days after they are granted refugee status.

It called for the period to be extended to 50 days to give refugees time to obtain their papers, access accommodation and secure support while they look for work. The lawmakers also recommended an easing of strict rules which mostly ban asylum seekers from working.

They pointed out that those asylum seekers who were allowed to work could only apply for jobs in areas on a government occupation “shortage” list which included such specialist jobs as chemical engineers and ballerinas.

Nearly 10,000 people were granted refugee status in Britain last year via the asylum route, while around 3,500 refugees were resettled directly from other countries.

Maurice Wren, head of the Refugee Council charity, said it was unacceptable to offer some refugees support while leaving others at “high risk of homelessness, hunger and despair”.

“These are people who have fled the same bombs and the same bullets; it’s vital the government recognises that they need the same support to begin rebuilding their lives,” he said in a statement.

The Refugee Council cited the example of one Syrian refugee who had spent five months homeless and jobless because of bureaucratic delays and was forced to rely for food on a staff biscuit tin at the charity shop where he volunteered.

“I will always be grateful to Britain, but I will never understand a system which stops people like me from getting on my feet and contributing to society,” he was quoted as saying.

