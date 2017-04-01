Britain seeks to reassure Gibraltar in Brexit talks

Rock of Gibraltar; above. Its a one Britain’s many over seas territories. Rock of Gibraltar; above. Its a one Britain’s many over seas territories.

Britain is seeking to reassure Gibraltar that it will protect the territory’s interests in forthcoming talks on exiting the European Union.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talked with Gibraltar’s chief minister, Fabian Picardo, on Friday to assure him of the UK’s support after the EU suggested Spain would have a veto over the territory’s future relationship with the trading bloc.

After the conversation, Johnson tweeted: “As ever, the UK remains implacable and rock-like in our support for Gibraltar.”

Gibraltar says Spain is using the UK’s impending departure from the EU to force negotiations on the status of Gibraltar, a territory Spain has been trying to get back from Britain for 300 years.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now