Britain says likely that Russia’s Putin made decision for nerve agent attack

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself made the decision to use a military-grade nerve toxin to strike down a former Russian agent on English soil. “We have nothing against the Russians themselves. There is to be no Russophobia as a result of what is happening,” Johnson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision – and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision – to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War.” Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

