Latest news
  • Britain says likely that Russia’s Putin made decision for nerve agent attack

Britain says likely that Russia’s Putin made decision for nerve agent attack

"We have nothing against the Russians themselves. There is to be no Russophobia as a result of what is happening," Johnson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

By: Reuters | London | Published: March 16, 2018 6:21 pm
boris johnson, britain foreign secretary, russian president vladimir putin, nerve agent attack, russophobia, british foreign secretary boris johnson Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (Reuters)

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself made the decision to use a military-grade nerve toxin to strike down a former Russian agent on English soil. “We have nothing against the Russians themselves. There is to be no Russophobia as a result of what is happening,” Johnson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision – and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision – to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War.” Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 16: Latest News