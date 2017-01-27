Queen Elizabeth visits Fiji exhibition

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looks towards a man dressed in traditional costume as she arrives to view an exhibition on Fiji at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia in Norwich, eastern England, January 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool( Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looks towards a man dressed in traditional costume as she arrives to view an exhibition on Fiji at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia in Norwich, eastern England, January 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool(

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who was taken ill over Christmas with a heavy cold, visited an exhibition about Fiji in the English town of Norwich on Friday, where she watched a performance by a Fijian choir and unveiled a plaque.

The 90-year-old monarch was shown around “Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific”, which aims to highlight the country’s art and culture since the 18th century with displays of sculptures, ceramics, weapons and clothing. The exhibition also features footage of the British monarch being given a whale tooth in Fiji in 1953.

Last month, the queen missed the Christmas Day service for the first time in decades in Sandringham in eastern England, where she traditionally goes for the festive period due to her illness. She also missed the New Year service as she recuperated, making her first public appearance since before Christmas a week later.