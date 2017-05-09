Britain PM Theresa May says will introduce energy cap if re-elected: Report

Britain’s PM Theresa May. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Britain’s PM Theresa May. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister will introduce a cap on “unfair energy price rises” if she is re-elected on June 8, Theresa May wrote in the Sun newspaper on Monday. “The cap will be set by the energy watchdog Ofgem and will help close the gap between standard tariffs and the cheapest deals,” May wrote in the British newspaper. “It (energy cap) will protect around 17 million families on standard variable tariffs from being exploited with sudden and unjustified increases in bills.”

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party said last month it would cap domestic energy prices if it retained power. Energy bills have doubled in Britain over the past decade to about 1,200 pounds ($1,553.40) a year, angering consumers who face rising inflation, and drawing the ire of politicians ahead of a June 8 national election. Energy companies have said higher prices reflect increased wholesale costs and environmental levies.

“I expect it (energy cap) to save families on poor value tariffs as much as 100 pounds,” May wrote. May’s government has previously called for more competition in a sector dominated by the big six providers of Centrica, SSE, Scottish Power, Npower, E.ON and EDF. ($1 = 0.7725 pounds)

