Britain in “good position” in Brexit talks -PM Theresa May’s spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Source: AP Photo) British Prime Minister Theresa May (Source: AP Photo)

Britain feels it is in a good position in Brexit negotiations and wants to agree with the European Union to move on to discussions about its future relationship by October, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Britain and the European Commission are holding a third round of talks this week, which the European Union has said must focus on the rights of EU and British citizens living abroad, a financial settlement and the Ireland/Northern Ireland border.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker stressed on Tuesday that negotiations about a future EU-UK trading relationship after Britain leaves the European Union could only start once divorce issues were resolved.

“We believe we’re in a good position and we would like to move on to discuss our future relationship,” May’s spokeswoman told reporters.

“As David Davis has said we believe that we need the EU to show some more imagination and flexibility when it comes to these discussions … we are seeking to agree by October Council that we can move to talk about our future relationship,” she added.

