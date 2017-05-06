Britain, Germany brace for pre-election cyber attacks

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, is pictured through a window of his hotel during a campaign visit in Rodez, France. (Source: Reuters) Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, is pictured through a window of his hotel during a campaign visit in Rodez, France. (Source: Reuters)

Britain and Germany were already beefing up cyber security ahead of key elections even before the hacking attack on France’s Emmanuel Macron, months after Hillary Clinton was caught in the online crosshairs. Clinton recently reiterated her view that Russian hacking of her campaign’s emails was partly to blame for her defeat in last year’s US presidential election to Donald Trump.

“If the election had been on October 27, I’d be your president,” the defeated Democratic candidate told a charity luncheon last Tuesday.

In France, going to the polls tomorrow in a presidential run-off election between Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen, hacking reared its ugly head at the 11th hour.

Shortly before midnight last night frontrunner Macron was the victim of a “massive and coordinated hacking attack”.

His staff described the release of internal documents, including thousands of emails and accounting documents, as an attempt at “democratic destabilisation”.

The files were reportedly stolen weeks ago during one of “an intense and repeated” series of cyber attacks against Macron since the launch of his campaign.

Taking note of the events in the US and in France, intelligence authorities in Britain and Germany are taking steps to prevent cyber attacks ahead of their own hotly-contested elections.

For cyber security expert Ewan Lawson, political parties are easy targets because they “quite often don’t have particularly robust cyber security”.

“They are not-for-profit and don’t have a lot of money to throw at the problem,” he told the Press Association news agency.

“So I think we could reasonably expect to see data theft, data breaches”.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NSCS) said it was on “high alert” the day after Prime Minister Theresa May surprised the country last month by calling for a general election to be held on June 8.

British spies are aware of the problem having already thwarted an attempt by Russian hackers to interfere in the 2015 general election, according to NSCS chief Ciaran Martin.

Recognising the problem, the NCSC convened the UK’s main political parties to a “technical seminar” in March to provide them with practical steps to reduce the risk as well as advise on incident management.

German authorities have taken similar steps ahead of September’s general election.

Arne Schoenbohm, president of Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) said back in March that government networks were being attacked “on a daily basis”.

As a precaution, she explained, the BSI had approached election officials and political parties to discuss how they could protect themselves.

