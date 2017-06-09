Knifeman holds several people hostage at job centre in northeast England, no injuries reported as yet

A knife-wielding man has held several people hostage at a job centre in northeast England, news agency AFP quoted the police as saying. There is no news of any civilian casualty or injury as of now.

This is a developing story.

Here are the live updates:

3:02 pm: Police officers told BBC that there have been suggestions on social media and by some people at the crime scene about ‘stabbing’ but said this was not the case.

2:52 pm: The police also said that at this time they have no information or intelligence to suggest it is a terrorist incident.

2:40 pm: Meanwhile, a police statement, as quoted by BBC, reads: “Police are aware that there are a number of concerns about the ongoing situation in Byker following recent terror incidents in Manchester and London.”

2:31 pm: A student accommodation nearby the site of the incident has been evacuated.

2:26 pm: As per reports in BBC, no civilian has been injured in the incident.

2:20 pm: According to reports in BBC, Northumbria Police are claiming the knife-wielding man was previously known to the job centre and it was being treated as an isolated incident at this stage.

2:10 pm: Man with knife holding employees hostage at job centre in Newcastle, northeast England, police say, specialist negotiators at the scene.

