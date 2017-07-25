BRICS Youth Forum opens in Beijing; youth policies, entrepreneurship to be discussed

The 2017 BRICS Youth Forum opened to discuss the development of the youth in the countries of the grouping. The 2017 BRICS Youth Forum opened to discuss the development of the youth in the countries of the grouping.

The 2017 BRICS Youth Forum opened here on Tuesday to discuss the development of the youth in the countries of the grouping. Themed ‘Enhance BRICS Partnership, Promote Youth Development’, the three-day forum gathered 50 youth representatives working as civil servants, scholars, entrepreneurs, artists and journalists from the BRICS countries. Representatives will hold discussions on issues concerning youth policies and entrepreneurship, as well as the roles of BRICS youth in global governance, before formulating an action plan for the forum, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The five BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — first came up with the idea of establishing a dialogue mechanism for BRICS youth in 2014 during a meeting between BRICS leaders in South Africa. In the past three years, the forum has had achievements in various fields, such as youth policies and employment through dialogue, the report said.

