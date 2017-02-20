Latest News
  • BRICS to promote inclusive, balanced economic globalisation, says Chinese Foreign Minister

BRICS to promote inclusive, balanced economic globalisation, says Chinese Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also lauded the close ties between China and South Africa, featuring "profound" political mutual trust and "fruitful results" of mutually beneficial cooperation.

By: PTI | Beijing | Published:February 20, 2017 10:36 am
BRICS, BRICS summit, China and BRICS, BRICS and economic globalisation, BRICS and China, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS summit in China news, latest news, India news Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Source: Wikipedia)

China has said this year’s BRICS summit will promote more inclusive and balanced economic globalisation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that the summit, to be held in southeast China’s coastal city of Xiamen in September, will not only contribute to common development of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries, but also promote more inclusive and balanced economic globalisation.

Watch What Else is Making News

Wang met his South African counterpart Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Sunday in Beijing.

Wang also lauded the close ties between China and South Africa, featuring “profound” political mutual trust and “fruitful results” of mutually beneficial cooperation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

“Particularly on issues of major concerns and concerning their core interests, the two countries understand and firmly support each other, incessantly deepening their strategic partnership,” he said.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 20: Latest News