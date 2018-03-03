Breaking Down News: Got Hope?

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (AP Photo/File) Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (AP Photo/File)

Managing the press at the White House appears to have become a frontline posting with a high casualty rate. White House communications director Hope Hicks has put in her papers, the fifth wicket to fall in 14 months. Her predecessor, Anthony Scaramucci, lasted only 10 days in the hot seat, after which he left in the midst of a media storm. Hicks’ exit was unexpected, because she had been with Donald Trump before his campaign began. In fact, she had no prior political experience and had entered the Trump universe as a model for his daughter’s online store.

But never mind the fruity farewell statements put out by colleagues like press secretary Sarah Sanders, CNN has reported that Trump lit into her for admitting to the House Intelligence Committee that she had told “white lies” on his behalf. CBS, on the other hand, reports that she tried not to answer questions relating to Trump’s term, and could be forced to do so by subpoena. Things could go rapidly downhill from there, and she did the intelligent thing.

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, though behind the scenes, in digital media. It gives you news it thinks you’d like — it reinforces your prejudices, in other words — and tries to influence your purchasing behaviour. That’s creepy enough, but this week BBC Click tracks AI as it wanders out of the lab and into an even creepier place: pornography, where ‘deepfakes’ are replacing the faces of actors with those of others, including public figures. This month, Reddit and PornHub banned such videos, but that only addresses the tip of a rapidly advancing iceberg.

The real threat is the use of deepfakes in news. Text provides an interpretation, the camera took to lying the day Photoshop went mainstream, and the video remains the only medium which the lay viewer generally takes at face value. This is because altering video in an undetectable manner — at first glance, at least — involved a considerable degree of difficulty. That disappeared last autumn, when deepfake software was released. Now, it appears that the last medium that the viewer could regard without instinctive incredulity is compromised.

AIs conspiring with cameras has generally been a hairy story, apart from the iPhone X, whose most notable feature is facial recognition, used to open the phone. There’s Facebook’s DeepFace technology, which has clearly inspired the naming of deepfakes but does something completely different and just as creepy — it identifies people in pictures and tags them. It is much more accurate than the FBI’s recognition system, so reliable that it could not be rolled out in Europe because of privacy laws.

Google has just launched its Clips camera, which the user has to train, not click. After its onboard AI has learned about the important people and situations in its owner’s life, it just sits around and takes shots of whoever and whatever it finds interesting. Initial users are finding Clips just as creepy as other facial recognition applications, and the implications for privacy are just as thought-provoking. It may be all right for Clips to take shots of a family holiday, but not of a situation in which everyone’s consent cannot be assumed. And media could use AI-enabled cameras, too.

One is reminded of Hunter S Thompson’s article, ‘The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved’, which is regarded as the first text of gonzo journalism. It was enlivened by Ralph Steadman’s sketches of the people Thompson met and interviewed, and the artist was beaten or threatened by the families of the people he represented. What might be the fate of an intrusive Clips camera, which appears to be just sitting there but is actually clicking away?

On the other hand, the device could make press photographers’ lives easier. They spend half their lives trying to capture “action shots” — pictures of their subjects fingering their noses, plucking at their earlobes, holding their heads or making themselves ridiculous in other ways. The finest action shots ever were of Deve Gowda sleeping. With a little coaching, AI-enabled cameras could capture all that, leaving the photographers free to catch forty winks themselves.

