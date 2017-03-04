Breaking Down News: Donald’s Day Out

The American press is suitably appreciative of Donald Trump’s refusal to be Donald Trump for a change. And beaming from ear to ear, the Donald returned their appreciation during his first address to a joint session of Congress. On a BBC programme that followed, Republican strategist and old Dick Cheney hand Ron Christie put it in a nutshell: “Tonight’s the night Mr Trump became president.” Sounds ominous, like a fragment of Titanic dialogue that didn’t make the final cut.

Christie may have hit it on the head with his observation that Trump’s supporters believe that he is speaking truth to power. Of course, the picture is a bit confused because Trump is now the power. But the world is quite used to leaders who come to office promising to overturn the order, and then become the order without anyone finding it odd.

However, Trump’s performance was actually vintage Trump, with a couple of red herrings thrown in. Because after the nod to Black History Month and the token denunciation of the Kansas shooting, and despite the breathtaking references to clean air, women and other Democrat pap, his demagoguery was very much in evidence. No president has ever done a show and tell in this fashion, parading victims of disease, misfortune and war.

And there were the familiar banalities, punctuated by nobly pouty poses and pregnant pauses. Random sample: “Action is not a choice. It is a necessity.” You bet. Respiration is a necessity, for instance. None of us stops breathing until nature compels us to. And yet, for the moment, most of the American media was relieved by this good behaviour. Much later, someone noticed that the death of the war hero had been blamed on the military, though the White House had authorised the operation in which he lost his life. That’s treason, in a nation which venerates the military.

Children are the grandmasters of this game. They know that if you are goody two-shoes, every misstep you make will be tut-tutted about. The trend, once set, will dog you all your life. But if you are an unpredictable, headstrong, disobedient, destructive and borderline diabolical child, your parents will receive the tiniest hint of humanity and normalcy from you with acclaim that will last you a lifetime. It is a bit unusual to find a grown man playing this game, but it goes with this weird laddish charm that draws Trump voters.

Across the Big Pond, the British parliament has an outstanding quality that would make our parliamentarians blanch in alarm — it has a robust system of involving the public in deliberations. If a public petition on its website receives 10,000 signatures, the government is duty bound to respond. If the number crosses 100,000, parliament must take up the subject for debate. On February 20, the House debated two topics by this route: ‘Donald Trump should make a State Visit to the United Kingdom’, and ‘Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom’.

This week, reports Cory Doctorow in BoingBoing magazine, there’s a variation on the theme. The House of Commons Science and Technology Committee invited public suggestions on questions it should deeply ponder, and UK charity and public enemy of post-truthism and charlatanry Sense about Science has recommended a hard look at transparency in algorithmic decision-making. Algos are already nudging us towards what they guess we should be buying, reading, seeing, hearing and dreaming. And governments, corporations and other entities which make and execute policy are under growing pressure to decide more and more questions by algorithm. The reasoning appears to be that since it’s all math and logic, it must be intrinsically better than human thinking, which is not necessarily the case.

The plea is for standards and openness, and the central issue is that humans whose lives are affected by algorithms (that’s all of us) have a right to know what’s going on, and that their rights with respect to machine intelligence should be safeguarded by an ombudsman. It seems desperately futuristic from the point of view of India, where someone has just been slapped with an FIR for suggesting that the government’s biometric system is hackable.

The national news is dreadfully fatiguing — more of the same, and ever more dreadful. But one must thank the young people of this country. Every time they open their mouths or hold up a placard anywhere, the nation’s weirdos come crawling out of the woodwork and line up in a rogues’ gallery. It is because of the youth that we get to see the real picture.