Brazil says 10 nations undecided on resuming meat imports

Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday that 10 countries have yet to decide whether to reopen their markets for Brazilian meat imports after a food safety scandal in March.

Major meat importers issued bans after Brazilian federal police unveiled a probe into alleged bribery of health officials by meat processing companies to skip inspections and ignore abuses.

Speaking on the sidelines of a soybean conference in Cuiabá, Maggi said the countries that remain undecided represent “a very small volume” of Brazil’s meat export market.

He said Brazil’s main customers have resumed buying after the government satisfactorily answered questions on the safety of products.

“They accepted our considerations, our answers,” Maggi said, adding that government level discussions with other nations on the matter had concluded.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now