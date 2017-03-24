Brazil president to speak to China president on meat scandal

Brazilian President Michel Temer says he will try to convince President Xi Jinping of China to resume importing Brazilian meat. Earlier this week, China and several other countries suspended imports of Brazilian meat amid a scandal in which health inspectors allegedly were bribed to overlook expired and rotten meats. The government has tried to downplay the extent of the corruption saying that only a handful of 4,000 plants were involved.

Temer yesterday said he planned to speak to Xi to sort things out, but did not say when he would do so. His press office would only say that details are being negotiated. China is a major importer of Brazilian meat. Last year it imported more than 735,000 tons worth USD 1.75 billion.

