Brazil police interrogate 5 inmates in prison riot killings

Riot police walks past the main entrance of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil. (Reuters File Photo) Riot police walks past the main entrance of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil. (Reuters File Photo)

Brazilian police say they have interrogated five inmates they believe were responsible for 26 killings during a prison riot this month.

The civil police say in a statement issued today that the men were gang leaders and have been removed from the Alcacuz prison, where violence broke out just over a week ago.

Watch what else is making news

Military police were only able to restore some semblance of control at Alcacuz yesterday, and they are now separating rival gangs within the prison by building a wall of shipping containers.

At least 126 people have been killed in a spate of prison violence since the beginning of the year in Brazil. The fighting is typically between rival gangs.