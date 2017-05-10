Brazil Judge denies request to delay ex-president’s hearing

Curitiba officials said last week that supporters and opponents of Silva will be kept apart when he testifies. (Source: AP Photo) Curitiba officials said last week that supporters and opponents of Silva will be kept apart when he testifies. (Source: AP Photo)

A federal judge refused a request Tuesday by lawyers for ex-former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to delay his hearing on the benefits he allegedly received from the huge kickback scheme at state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Silva’s lawyers argued that they needed more time to analyze evidence and documents before his scheduled testimony Wednesday before Judge Sergio Moro, who is coordinating the corruption probe.

Another federal judge, Nivaldo Brunoni, ruled that the date could not be changed because of security measures already put in place to avoid tumult in the city of Curitiba.

Curitiba officials said last week that supporters and opponents of Silva will be kept apart when he testifies.

