Brazil journalist to be tried for allegedly urging IS attack

A journalist who gained the trust of a group of Brazilian sympathizers of the Islamic State will be tried for allegedly encouraging them to commit terrorist acts. Prosecutor Rafael Brum Miron says O Globo TV editor Felipe Oliveira infiltrated the group in 2016 to obtain information for a story on its operations and how it recruited sympathizers.

Miron said that while Oliveira did not take part in any attacks he did urge the group to commit “illicit acts” to convince it that he was on its side. Promoting terrorist organizations is punishable with up to 15 years in jail.

Last year, the eight members of the group were jailed for plotting attacks and for using the internet to promote the Islamic State. None of the attacks took place.

