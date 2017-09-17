Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan is not a leadership bid, says Home Sec Amber Rudd

Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd. (File Photo) Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd. (File Photo)

Britain’s interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday that Boris Johnson was not starting a leadership bid by setting out his plans for Brexit in a newspaper article, adding that his intervention was “absolutely fine”.

A week before Prime Minister Theresa May sets out her vision for Brexit in a speech in the Italian city of Florence, Johnson, the foreign secretary, published a newspaper article that roamed well beyond his ministerial brief. “I know what an irrepressible enthusiast (Johnson) is about Brexit, and what he’s done is set it out there, I think it’s absolutely fine, I would expect nothing less from Boris,” Rudd said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

When asked if the article was a leadership challenge, Rudd said “no, I don’t think it is”. “I think that he like I supports the prime minister at this difficult time as we try to conclude the negotiations with the EU,” she said.

