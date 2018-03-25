Bomb inside Afghan Shiite mosque kills 1, wounds 7

Presents Latest News
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan frequently targets the country's Shiite minority, which it views as apostates.

By: AP | Kabul | Published: March 25, 2018 3:51 pm
An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a group of Shiites marking the Persian new year. (Source: Google maps) 
An Afghan official says a bomb went off inside a Shiite mosque in the western city of Herat today, killing at least one person and wounding seven. Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the toll may rise from the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan frequently targets the country’s Shiite minority, which it views as apostates.

An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a group of Shiites marking the Persian new year in Afghanistan’s capital last week, killing more than 30 people.

  1. M
    Mahender Goriganti
    Mar 25, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    Anything new with Islam since inception, Mecca Medina and Karbala to this day?? Please let me know about the new found peaceful religion making this world really 'Ohm Shanti' and starts with An Aadan like that.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
