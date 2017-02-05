Bomb blast in Bahrain, no casualties: govt

A bomb exploded on a main street near the Bahraini capital on Sunday, causing no casualties in what the government described as a “terrorist” act. “Terrorist bombing on Budaya Street damages multiple cars without casualties,” read a tweet by the interior ministry.

No further details were available. Bahrain has been rocked by unrest since Shiite-led protests in 2011 were put down by authorities in the Sunni-ruled Gulf state. The country, ruled by the Al-Khalifa dynasty for more than two centuries, has a majority Shiite population which has long complained of marginalisation.

Bahrain last month executed three men found guilty of killing policemen, including an Emirati officer who was part of a Gulf force that entered the kingdom to help quell protests. A policeman was also shot dead in a Shiite village last month. Authorities described the shooting as “terrorist.”