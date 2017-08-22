Boko Haram use of kids as ‘human bombs’ soars in 2017: UN

Only in Express
UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado says she has no explanation for the increase to 83 such "human bomb" children, two-thirds of them girls, compared to 19 total children last year.

Published:August 22, 2017
Boko Haram, Boko Haram suicide bombs, united nations, UNICEF, Boko Haram terrorism, indian express news, world news The UN estimates the insurgency has displaced 1.7 million people and left an estimated 20,000 people dead since 2009.
She said Boko Haram does not always claim responsibility for such attacks typically against civilian targets, but no other groups are known to use the tactic. A side-effect is that “many children who have managed to get away from captivity face rejection when they try to reintegrate into their communities.”

The UN estimates the insurgency has displaced 1.7 million people and left an estimated 20,000 people dead since 2009.

