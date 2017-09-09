Boko Haram kills seven in attack on displaced camp

FILE- This Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows a general view of one of the biggest camp for people displaced by Islamist Extremist in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Camps for thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram will have to stay open beyond the end of this month as Nigeria’s military continues to fight the extremists in so-called liberated areas, officials say. The governor of the northern state of Borno, Kashim Shettima, told reporters on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that it is not yet safe to return people to their homes in many places across the region. ( AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File) FILE- This Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows a general view of one of the biggest camp for people displaced by Islamist Extremist in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Camps for thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram will have to stay open beyond the end of this month as Nigeria’s military continues to fight the extremists in so-called liberated areas, officials say. The governor of the northern state of Borno, Kashim Shettima, told reporters on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that it is not yet safe to return people to their homes in many places across the region. ( AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

At least seven people were killed when Boko Haram jihadists attacked a camp for people displaced by the conflict in northeast Nigeria, militia members and locals said today.

The attack last evening in Ngala, near the border with Cameroon, came as two people were killed in an explosion outside another camp in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

In Ngala, a civilian militia member, Umar Kachalla, said jihadists in two pick-up trucks fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the camp, which houses some 80,000 people.

“They (Boko Haram) fired an RPG into the camp from behind the fire fence, killing seven people and injuring several others,” he told AFP from the neighbouring town of Gamboru.

The attack, which happened at about 8:00 pm (1900 GMT), was followed by sustained gunfire as the jihadists drove away into the darkness, he added.

Ngala resident Abubakar Yusuf, who corroborated Kachalla’s account, said: “The casualties were relatively minimal because most people had retired for the night.”

The camp in Ngala was set up in January last year after the return of thousands of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, where they had fled the fighting.

Boko Haram seized the trading hubs of Gamboru and Ngala in August 2014, during the group’s rapid seizure of territory across Borno state and the wider northeast.

Women mourns for the death of a family member after a suicide attack at a camp for people displaced by Islamist extremist in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July. 24, 2017. Female suicide bombers attacked two camps for displaced people in northeastern Nigeria’s main city, leaving many dead and injured Monday according to a civilian self-defense group. (AP Photo/Makama Sule) Women mourns for the death of a family member after a suicide attack at a camp for people displaced by Islamist extremist in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July. 24, 2017. Female suicide bombers attacked two camps for displaced people in northeastern Nigeria’s main city, leaving many dead and injured Monday according to a civilian self-defense group. (AP Photo/Makama Sule)

Nigerian troops retook both towns in September 2015 with the help of Chadian forces.

But despite the recapture of the area, Boko Haram fighters still launch sporadic attacks, laying ambush to troops and vehicles as well as attacking and abducting farmers.

Nigeria’s military and government maintains the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force but continued attacks underlines the lingering threat, particularly to civilians.

Eight farmers were killed in a series of raids on farming communities on Wednesday and Thursday. Four others were shot dead on Tuesday.

Many of the victims had returned home to try to grow crops to alleviate acute food shortages that have left hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of starvation.

Amnesty International said a spurt in Boko Haram attacks has left nearly 400 people dead since April in Nigeria and Cameroon — double the figure of the previous five months.

In Maiduguri yesterday, two people were killed in an explosion outside the Muna Garage camp for internally displaced people (IDPs).

Babakura Kolo, from the civilian militia assisting the military with security, said two women were asked to get out of a taxi laden with bags of charcoal at a checkpoint.

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a IDP camp in Yola. (Reuters Photo) Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a IDP camp in Yola. (Reuters Photo)

“One of the women tried to run into a crowd nearby but the explosives concealed under her hijab went off prematurely,” he said.

“A female passenger in the taxi and a rickshaw driver trailing behind were killed in the explosion,” he said in an account supported by a militia colleague, Musa Ari.

Five people — the taxi driver, another passenger and three men in the rickshaw — were injured, they added.

Kolo, who was at the scene, said a second female suicide bomber was also killed with the first in the initial blast.

