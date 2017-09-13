Only in Express
  • Boeing wins US Air Force contract to modify next presidential aircraft

Boeing wins US Air Force contract to modify next presidential aircraft

The Air Force operates two military versions of the Boeing 747-200B aircraft that serve as Air Force One when the president is aboard. Both are nearing the end of their planned 30-year life.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru | Published:September 13, 2017 8:51 pm
Indian middle class, US exports to India, Indian middle class US business, Boeing The two aircraft were initially ordered four years ago by Transaero, a Russian airline that went bankrupt in 2015  (File photo)
Related News

The US Air Force said on Wednesday it had awarded Boeing Co a contract to begin modification of two 747-8 jetliners that will be the next presidential aircraft. The contract, which would be under $600 million, includes the design to incorporate a mission communication system, electrical power upgrades, a medical facility and a self-defense system, the Air Force said.

The two aircraft were initially ordered four years ago by Transaero, a Russian airline that went bankrupt in 2015, Reuters reported last month. The Air Force operates two military versions of the Boeing 747-200B aircraft that serve as Air Force One when the president is aboard. Both are nearing the end of their planned 30-year life.

The redesign of the aircraft is expected to be a long process with upcoming awards to be for engineering and manufacturing development, expected in summer next year.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 13: Latest News