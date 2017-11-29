Blasts near Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, K P Oli’s poll meetings

Two explosions went off Tuesday, including one targeting Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s election meeting. Two explosions went off Tuesday, including one targeting Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s election meeting.

Two explosions, including one targeting Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s election meeting, on Tuesday triggered uncertainty and fear among voters nine days before the second round of regional and national polls in Nepal. Officials said at least eight people were injured, four of them seriously, as a moderate intensity bomb went off before Deuba was scheduled to address the rally in western Nepal’s Dang district.

Nepalese minister Dilli Bahadaur Chaudhary said the Nepali Congress chairman was a few kilometres away and on his way to the meeting when the bomb went off.

A bomb separately exploded in Lakhankhel near an election rally that former Prime Minister and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist chairman K P Oli was addressing.

The explosion shattered windows of nearby houses but no casualty was reported.

‘’We suspect the hand of the Nepal Communist Party-Maoists (NCPM) in the incident,’’ said a home ministry source.

The NCPM, led by Netra Bikram Chand, is a breakaway group of the Maoist Party that is boycotting the polls.

Nepal goes to the second and last round of the polls on December 7.

The first phase of the polling was largely peacefully on November 26.

