Blast targets al-Qaeda office in Syria, causing casualties

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the explosion occurred near the office belonging to the al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee today.

Syrian opposition activists and state media say an explosion has targeted an office of the al-Qaeda affiliate in northern Syria, inflicting casualties.

Syrian state TV did not provide further details in its report. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the explosion occurred near the office belonging to the al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee today.

The Observatory says two of the militant group’s fighters were killed and several others were wounded.

The Ibaa news agency, which is linked to al-Qaeda, says the blast in the village of Urum al-Kubra, west of the northern city of Aleppo, left “several martyrs” and wounded people.

The explosion comes amid rising tension in northern Syria between the al-Qaeda-linked group and other factions, including more moderate rebels.

