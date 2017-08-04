Latest News
  • Blast targets al-Qaeda office in Syria, causing casualties

By: AP | Beirut | Published:August 4, 2017 4:54 pm
Syrian opposition activists and state media say an explosion has targeted an office of the al-Qaeda affiliate in northern Syria, inflicting casualties.

Syrian state TV did not provide further details in its report. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the explosion occurred near the office belonging to the al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee today.

The Observatory says two of the militant group’s fighters were killed and several others were wounded.

The Ibaa news agency, which is linked to al-Qaeda, says the blast in the village of Urum al-Kubra, west of the northern city of Aleppo, left “several martyrs” and wounded people.

The explosion comes amid rising tension in northern Syria between the al-Qaeda-linked group and other factions, including more moderate rebels.

