A blast went off outside the office of the Save the Children aid agency in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, a provincial government spokesman said.

“The there was a blast and the target was Save the Children,” said the spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani.

He said he had no word on casualties but a clash was going on at the scene.

