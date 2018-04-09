Blast kills at least 6 in Afghanistan’s Herat province

By: Reuters | Herat | Published: April 9, 2018 9:12:31 pm
A blast from explosives placed on a motorbike killed at least six people, including four children, and wounded nine other children in Herat province in western Afghanistan, a government official said.
The explosion happened near a mosque in Shindand district, said Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for Herat’s governor said.
