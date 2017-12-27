Blast in supermarket in Saint Petersburg, Russia, several injured

Best of 2017
The local media reports that an investigating team is deployed on the grounds of attempted murder case.

Updated: December 27, 2017 11:09 pm
Several people were injured after a blast took place in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday, reports agencies. No casualties are reported from the explosion that took place in a busy supermarket, however, the officials said at least nine people were left injured.

The cause of the blast is not known. The security personnel have cordoned the area and evacuated the crime scene.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance. The local media reports that an investigating team is deployed on the grounds of attempted murder case.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

