Blast near provincial assembly in Lahore, at least seven killed

An explosion near the provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed seven people and injured many on Monday, local media reported. Geo TV reported the blast in the eastern city’s centre in early evening.According to Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, the Lahore Blast was a suicide attack.

No other details were immediately available. Lahore was the site of an Easter Day bombing last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.

