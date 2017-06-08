Blast at US embassy in Ukraine, police calls it a terrorist act

US embassy blast: There are no reports of any casualties so far. US embassy blast: There are no reports of any casualties so far.

A blast was reported at the US embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday. There are no reports of any casualties so far. Police said an explosive device was thrown over the embassy’s fence just after midnight. It is being treated as a terrorist act, police added.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

