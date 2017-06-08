Latest News
Blast at US embassy in Ukraine, police calls it a terrorist act

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2017 1:44 pm
A blast was reported at the US embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday. There are no reports of any casualties so far. Police said an explosive device was thrown over the embassy’s fence just after midnight. It is being treated as a terrorist act, police added.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

