Blast at China kindergarten, police report casualties

An explosion struck a kindergarten in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on Thursday, news agency AP reported. Police reportedly said there are casualties in the incident, though they have not given any information on injuries or deaths.

According to state media, photos reportedly from the scene of the incident which were posted on social media, showed some children and adults lying on the ground bleeding. Police said that the blast struck the entrance of the kindergarten in Fengxian at 4:50 pm.

In the past, kindergartens in China have been targeted in similar attacks by people who reportedly bear a grudge against their neighbors and society. With China keeping a tight control over firearms, most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.

