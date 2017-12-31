Top News
  • Blast at funeral in eastern Afghanistan kills six people, injures 15

The explosion comes days after 41 people were killed and more than 80 wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul that was claimed by the Islamic State

By: Reuters | Jalalabad | Published: December 31, 2017 4:44 pm
An explosion at a funeral in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday killed six people and wounded 15, the governor’s spokesman said.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the blast took place when people gathered for the funeral of a former district governor.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack, which comes days after at least 41 people were killed and more than 80 wounded in a suicide attack on a Shia cultural centre in the capital Kabul on Thursday. Islamic State had claimed responsibility for that attack.

