Billionaire David Rockefeller passes away at the age of 101

FILE – In this April 31, 1981, file photo, David Rockefeller poses for a photograph. The billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died, Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman. (AP Photo/D. Pickoff, File)

Billionaire philanthropist and last generation member of famous Rockefeller family, David Rockefeller passed away on Monday at the ripe age of 101. According to international media reports, his spokesman said that he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Pocantio Hills, New York.

He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D Rockefeller who was also the first billionaire in American history. His five elder siblings had earlier died and David was heading a sprawling network of family businesses.

Rockefeller also had strong influence inside the US and around the world. He served as the chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattar Bank in the 1970s and played a key role in expanding its operations internationally.

To mark his 100th birthday in 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to Maine.

