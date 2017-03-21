Billionaire Bill Gates meets with Donald Trump to talk foreign aid 

Bill Gates (AP Photo/File) Bill Gates (AP Photo/File)

Tech billionaire Bill Gates is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss progress in programs for global health and development as well as domestic education. Gates, who as the co-founder of Microsoft is the world’s wealthiest man, will highlight the “indispensable role that the United States has played in achieving these gains,” his foundation said in a statement.

The meeting on Monday comes just days after the administration submitted a budget blueprint that cuts foreign aid. The Trump administration’s budget message said it was time “to prioritise the security and well-being of Americans” and “ask the rest of the world to step up and pay its fair share.”

