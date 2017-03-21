Billionaire Bill Gates meets with Donald Trump to talk foreign aid 

Latest News
Gates will highlight the "indispensable role that the United States has played in achieving these gains," his foundation said in a statement.

By: AP | Washington | Published:March 21, 2017 1:01 am
Tech billionaire Bill Gates is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss progress in programs for global health and development as well as domestic education. Gates, who as the co-founder of Microsoft is the world’s wealthiest man, will highlight the “indispensable role that the United States has played in achieving these gains,” his foundation said in a statement.

The meeting on Monday comes just days after the administration submitted a budget blueprint that cuts foreign aid. The Trump administration’s budget message said it was time “to prioritise the security and well-being of Americans” and “ask the rest of the world to step up and pay its fair share.”

