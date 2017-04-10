Bill Clinton meets George Bush, gifts socks

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Former U.S. President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Former US President Bill Clinton met his predecessor George H. W. Bush in Texas and gifted him pairs of socks, a media report said. Clinton shared an image of the two together on Twitter on Sunday, The Hill magazine report said. “Great to spend time with (George H. W. Bush) in Houston today (Sunday),” Clinton tweeted.

“We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks.” Clinton gifted Bush a green pair of socks with brown labradors on them and a blue pair with bees. Clinton once admitted he was “envious” of his predecessor’s sock collection. Bush has made waves in foot fashion, often sporting creative designs – including Superman-themed socks – while using his motorised scooter.

He has a form of Parkinson’s disease. “(Bush) has been known for wearing coloUrful socks for years, but it has been most noticed really ever since he has been depending on wheelchairs for mobility – exposing his ankles,” the former President’s spokesman Jim McGrath told the New York Daily News.

