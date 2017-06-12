‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj undergoes open heart surgery

‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj. (Express archive photo) ‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj. (Express archive photo)

Convicted serial killer Charles Sobhraj underwent an open heart surgery on Monday in Kathmandu. He is yet to regain consciousness. Sobhraj’s condition had become serious after he complained of chest pain on Friday, following which he was admitted to a hospital where valve leakage was detected inside his heart. The surgery, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was preponed. He had recently fainted in prison.

Doctors said that his tricuspid valve has been mended. An artificial valve has been put in place of the mitral valve, a news report in Republica said.

The 73-year-old notorious murderer has been lodged in Central Jail, Sundhara, since the past 12 years where he is serving a life sentence for the murder of US national Connie Joe Bronzich in 1975. He was imprisoned in 2003.

Sobhraj earned the infamous tag of ‘Bikini Killer’ or ‘Serpent’ for murders he allegedly committed, the labels owing to his victims found wearing only bikinis and his skill at evading arrest. He has been allegedly involved in the murders of backpackers, most of whom were Western tourists in Asia. His modus operandi included drugging his victims and then killing them. He was most active between 1972 and ’76. It is estimated that he made as many as 15-20 people his victims in the seventies.

He has also served time in India for 21 years, which included a 22-day break period when he escaped Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 1986. Back then, he had drugged prison guards on the excuse of sharing sweets for his birthday.

with PTI inputs

