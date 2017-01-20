Bernie Sanders warns Donald Trump minutes before his inauguration

“Trump and his friends should know that there are millions of people who will not stand for their greed at the expense of the working class,” said Senator Sanders. “Trump and his friends should know that there are millions of people who will not stand for their greed at the expense of the working class,” said Senator Sanders.

Echoing the concerning voices of the protesters gathered in the US capital, former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said that millions of supporters of his grassroots movement would not let new President Donald Trump to take the country “backwards”. “Trump and his friends should know that there are millions of people who will not stand for their greed at the expense of the working class,” Senator Sanders said in an email message to his supporters, sent minutes before Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States.

The organisation created by Sanders after post-primary loss, “Our Revolution” sought donations from its supporters to fight out against the new administration.

“Today is not the day any of us hoped to see. Not by a longshot. But it can be the day that all of us proclaim with one voice that we are going to resist any efforts to deny 30 million Americans health care,” said Shannon Jackson on behalf of Our Revolution.

“It can be the day that we declare that we are going to stand with our brothers and sisters who are staring at the threat of mass deportation. That we will not let anyone divide us up by race, nationality, gender, or sexual orientation,” Jackson said.

“Together we have built the largest progressive grassroots movement this country has ever seen. And right now, we have an opportunity to send a powerful message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: we are not going to let them drag us backward,” the email said.