Bernie Sanders tears into Donald Trump for attacking media

Bernie Sanders (Reuters Photo/Yuri Gripas) Bernie Sanders (Reuters Photo/Yuri Gripas)

U.S. President Donald Trump has admitted that he “likes” Bernie Sanders, however, the feeling is clearly not mutual as the Senator lashed out at the President for his repeated attacks on the media saying that the former did not understand the core of democracy. “A president who attacks media that makes critical remarks about him does not understand what democracy is about,” Bernie said taking to Twitter.

This comes hours after Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he said, “A lot of Bernie people voted for Trump. You know why? Because he’s right about one issue: trade. Our country is being absolutely devastated with bad trade deals. So, he was right about that. But we got a lot of Bernie support. So, actually, I like Bernie.”

Sanders, who has been particularly critical of Trump, had recently referred to the President as a “pathological” liar.

The White House on Friday barred several media organisations from covering spokesman Sean Spicer’s off-camera question-and-answer session. The list of organisations disallowed included CNN, The New York Times, The Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, the Daily Mail, BBC, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Daily News.

Earlier on Friday, Trump reiterated his continued criticism of the media, saying that fake news is “the enemy of the people.”

“A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are, they are the enemy of the people,” Trump said. Later in the day, the President took to Twitter to project the press as “a great danger” to America.

“FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn’t tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad!,” the President tweeted.