Paris peace conference ‘rigged’ against Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu

By: Reuters | Jerusalem | Published:January 12, 2017 5:51 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said talks to discuss the Middle East peace process in Paris on Sunday would be “rigged” against Israel, which has announced it would not participate.”It’s a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances. This pushes peace backwards,” Netanyahu said in public remarks on Thursday.
“It’s not going to obligate us. It’s a relic of the past, it’s a last gasp of the past before the future sets in,” he said in English, during a meeting with Norway’s foreign minister.