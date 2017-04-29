Beijing sees April’s hottest day in 66 years

A boy holds an umbrella to shield himself from the sun as a woman pulls him on a cart at the Beijing Olympic Green in Beijing, Saturday. (Source: AP Photo) A boy holds an umbrella to shield himself from the sun as a woman pulls him on a cart at the Beijing Olympic Green in Beijing, Saturday. (Source: AP Photo)

Beijing on Saturday saw April’s hottest day in 66 years with the temperature soaring up to 33.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The temperature was unusually high for city residents who are still enjoying spring.

This was the hottest day in April in Beijing since 1951, Sina News, a popular news portal in Mandarin, reported. According to the weather observatory, it was only on April 27, 1998, when the mercury touched 33 degrees Celsius.

“No wonder I feel so hot today,” a woman in her 30s told IANS. “I saw a man topless because he was (felt) too hot,” she added.

Beijing’s weather remains relatively pleasant in April when the city turns green and has flowers in bloom. However, fluffy pollen (white fluff) floats in the air during this time, to which many are allergic.

