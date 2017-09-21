Beijing mulls banning fireworks to check pollution, accidents

Lawmakers also advised reducing the number of sales booths and cutting off channels for illegal sales of fireworks. Lawmakers also advised reducing the number of sales booths and cutting off channels for illegal sales of fireworks.

China is mulling a year-round ban on fireworks in Beijing in a bid to combat heavy air pollution and casualties caused by crackers during festivals. A draft amendment on Beijing municipal fireworks safety and management regulations was today rendered to the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress (BMPC) for deliberation.

According to the draft, setting off fireworks will be banned within the Fifth Ring Road of Beijing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Currently, use of fireworks within Beijing’s Fifth Ring Road is allowed only on Chinese Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival.

An official with the legal affairs office of the Beijing municipal government said dozens of people were injured or killed in firework-triggered accidents during the Chinese Lunar New Year between 2015 and 2017. The number of heavy air pollution days during the seven- day festival reached two to four days each year during the past five years, said the official.

The office solicited public opinion about the draft amendment, with 83.1 per cent of participants supporting the ban. Lawmakers also advised reducing the number of sales booths and cutting off channels for illegal sales of fireworks.

