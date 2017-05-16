Barron Trump to attend private Episcopal school in Maryland, says First Lady Melania Trump

In this photo taken March 17, 2017, Barron Trump, with his father President Donald Trump and mother, first lady Melania Trump, disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Source: AP) In this photo taken March 17, 2017, Barron Trump, with his father President Donald Trump and mother, first lady Melania Trump, disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Source: AP)

Barron Trump, the 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, will attend a private Episcopal school in Maryland, beginning this fall. The announcement yesterday answered one of the lingering questions surrounding the first family’s unusual living arrangement. Mrs. Trump and Barron have been living at Trump Tower in New York since Donald Trump took office in January, while the president has lived at the White House.

Trump has said his wife and youngest child will relocate to the White House after the current school year ends, which meant finding a local school for Barron. Mrs. Trump said yesterday that they have chosen St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, for their son.

“It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence,” she said in a statement. “The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family.” Annual tuition ranges from more than $23,000 for pre-K to more than $40,000 for students in grades 9-12.

