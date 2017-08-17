Latest news
  • Barcelona terror attack: Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the incident

Barcelona terror attack: Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the incident

Barcelona terror attack: The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2017 10:53 pm
Barcelona terror attack: Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.AP/ PTI
Top News

At least one person was killed and many injured in Barcelona City Centre after a van crashed into dozens of people. According to The Associated Press, the Police in Spain has called the incident a terror attack. Soon after the incident, emergency services said people should not go to the area around Barcelona’s Placa Catalunya, one of the city’s main squares at the top of the famous Las Ramblas avenue, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, and the priority was to attend to the injured.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the Barcelona attack:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 17: Latest News