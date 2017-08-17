Barcelona terror attack: Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the incident

Barcelona terror attack: Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.AP/ PTI Barcelona terror attack: Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.AP/ PTI

At least one person was killed and many injured in Barcelona City Centre after a van crashed into dozens of people. According to The Associated Press, the Police in Spain has called the incident a terror attack. Soon after the incident, emergency services said people should not go to the area around Barcelona’s Placa Catalunya, one of the city’s main squares at the top of the famous Las Ramblas avenue, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, and the priority was to attend to the injured.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the Barcelona attack:

Very sad to hear about the attack in Barcelona, thoughts are with them, solidarity with the city and people. — Colch (@Colch5) August 17, 2017

This is horrible. Stay Strong #Barcelona. Hope the perpetrators of this gruesome attack get nabbed. #BarcelonaTerrorAttack http://t.co/UPn3uyky87 — T@nujKh@nn@ (@TeeeeeKayyyy) August 17, 2017

Another awful terrorist attack. World is just getting worse everyday. #Barcelona is having very bad time 💔😢#PrayforBarcelona — Ayush (@Official_Ayush) August 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017

Another senseless attack on freedom, governments in Europe must work together to deal with underlying causes. #Barcelona — Alan Keers (@RedKiteAlan) August 17, 2017

so scary how we walked in the exact place the attack in barcelona happened just a few hours before..thoughts are with everyone involved😞 — cez🌼 (@cerysfruin) August 17, 2017

Horrified by senseless terrorist attack in #Barcelona.My thoughts are with the victims their families and loves ones @SpainMFA — Mikheil Janelidze (@JanelidzeMkh) August 17, 2017

Please send prayers to people in Barcelona. Another apparent attack. It’s time to turn this energy around people…. http://t.co/CHTDNohzKA — Angel Souls (@angelsouls444) August 17, 2017

