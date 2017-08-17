Barcelona terror attack: US offers help to Spain

Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. (Source: AP) Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. (Source: AP)

The United States on Thursday offered its assistance to Spain in the wake of a deadly van attack in Barcelona’s most popular street Las Ramblas, which left at least two dead. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also said that consular assistance was being provided to Americans in the city, and urged US nationals to check in with their families.

“Terrorists around the world should know — the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice,” Tillerson told a press conference with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and their Japanese counterparts.

