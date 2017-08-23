Barcelona terror attack: Spain suspects bought weapons after first attack

People stand next to candles and flowers placed on the ground, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, after Thursday’s terror attack that left many killed and wounded in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo) People stand next to candles and flowers placed on the ground, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, after Thursday’s terror attack that left many killed and wounded in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo)

Court documents show that members of a Spanish extremist cell bought knives and an ax between the first and second fatal attacks in the country’s Catalonia region last week. The detail came light as National Court Judge Fernando Andreu issued orders to jail two of the surviving suspects without bail and provisionally freed another. A fourth was ordered held in police custody for another 72 hours. The documents say the cell had to improvise or carry out alternate plans of violence after the house where they were making bombs exploded on Wednesday night.

The judge says in the order released by the National Court late Tuesday: “The blast truncated the initial plan of the terrorists and precipitated the succession of subsequent events.” Those events including the remaining attackers renting vans, the attacks carried out by one of them in Barcelona, and the attack with knives in Cambrils.

A judge has ordered two of the four surviving suspects in last week’s extremist attacks in Spain held without bail, another detained for 72 more hours and one freed. National Court Judge Fernando Andreu issued his orders after hearing the four answer questions on Tuesday about the vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 15 people.

Andreu said there was enough evidence to hold 21-year-old Mohamed Houli Chemlal and 28-year-old Driss Oukabir on preliminary charges of causing homicides and injuries of terrorist nature and of belonging to a terrorism organization.

