Barcelona terror attack LIVE: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II offers condolence to Spain

On Thursday, Spain saw one of the deadliest terror attacks as a van plowed into people in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas area. The attack in Catalonia carried out at around 5.30 pm (local time) left 14 dead and over 100 injured. Witnesses said the van kept pulling back and forth in order to hurt as many people as possible, also moving from side to side. The dead and injured are from over 34 countries, including France, Germany, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Islamic State (IS) took responsibility for the attack. “The perpetrators of the Barcelona attack are soldiers of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting coalition states,” IS’ media arm Amaq news agency issued a statement on Thursday. The terrorist organisation’s claims are yet to be verified.

Here are the live updates:

7.30 pm: Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni tweeted the names of two Italians killed in the Barcelona terror attack. “Italy remembers Bruno Gulotta and Luca Russo and gathers tight around their families. Freedom will conquer the barbarianism of terrorism,” he tweeted on Friday. As per The Associated Press, 35-year-old Gullota was hailed as a hero in his hometown Legnano for putting himself between the van and his 6-year-old son and 7-month-old daughter. Officials said 25-year-old Russo’s girlfriend suffered fractures and remains hospitalised. Two other Italians were released from hospital.

7.15 pm: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II offered her sympathies to the King of Spain and the people of Barcelona. She and Prince Philip offered sincere condolences, saying their thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones or are in the hospital. She said it is “deeply upsetting when innocent people are put at risk in this way when going about their daily lives.”

Top developments that have taken place so far:

1. Police have arrested four people in relation with the attack. Catalan police had also gunned down five suspects in an extensive anti-terror operation few hours after the attack. The alleged terrorists were killed in an encounter in Cambrils in an operation which wounded five civilians and a police officer. According to Reuters, the attackers ran them over in a car before being killed. The police claimed that the attackers were carrying bomb belts, which were later detonated by the bomb squad, Police added the Cambrils incident was linked to the van attack in Barcelona.

2. Spain began three days of mourning in memory of the victims who were killed in the terror attack in Barcelona on Thursday. All across the country, flags could be seen flying at half mast. Hundreds of people gathered in Placa de Catalunya, city’s central square, on Friday to observe a minute of silence in the memory of the victims. Spain’s King Felipe, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and President of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont were also present. People also laid down cards, candles and flowers at the site of the attack. Defiant crowds later on chanted, “I am not afraid” in Catalan, Reuters reported.

3. The attacks have been condemned by many leaders across the world, including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called it a “jihadist attack” while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “terrorism can cause us bitter and deeply sad hours, as has happened in Spain, but it won’t defeat us.” In a message to the cardinal of Barcelona, Pope Francis said the attack was “an act of blind violence that is a grave offence to the Creator”.

4. Following the attacks, security has been beefed up in various places across Spain as well as other countries. While Spain increased security in various cities and tourist attractions like Guggenheim Museum, Italy also tightened security measurements at tourist hotspots like Colosseum.

