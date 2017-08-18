Barcelona terror attack: Indian-origin British actress hid in restaurant freezer to protect herself

Laila Rouass, a 46-year -old Indian-origin television actress in the UK, hid in a restaurant freezer in an attempt to protect herself during the Barcelona terror attack in Spain on Thursday. The actress tweeted live updates from Las Ramblas area of the city where she was on a holiday with her 10-year-old daughter Inez Khan.
“In the middle of the attack. Hiding in a restaurant freezer. Happened so fast. Praying for the safety of everyone here,” was her first tweet about the attack which saw a white van plowed into people in Barcelona, killing 14 and injuring over 100. Rouass is a popular star on British television who has appeared on shows such as ‘Footballers’ Wives’ and ‘Holby City’. She began her TV career in India during the 1990s as a VJ on Channel V.
“Gunshots just heard. Armed police running down the street looking for someone,” she tweeted next. Born to a Moroccan father and Indian mother, Rouass is married to British snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan. “The whole of Las Ramblas and surrounding roads in lock down with armed police everywhere,” she tweeted some time later.
After leaving from the restaurant, she shot and tweeted a video of a helicopter in the sky of Barcelona. She ended her series of tweets by thanking the restaurant she had taken refuge in. “Thank you to the staff at the restaurant for staying calm and keeping us safe. I love you Barcelona.”
On Thursday, Spain saw one of the deadliest terror attacks as a van plowed into people in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas area. The attack in Catalonia carried out at around 5.30 pm (local time). Witnesses said the van kept pulling back and forth in order to hurt as many people as possible, also moving from side to side. The dead and injured are from over 34 countries, including France, Germany, Pakistan and the Philippines.
Islamic State (IS) took responsibility for the attack but the terrorist organisation’s claims are yet to be verified.
- Aug 18, 2017 at 9:51 pmThe EU countries like France, Germany, England, etc have courted millions of Muslims with their liberal policies and now these terror prone Muslims are paying back with terror/killing of the innocent based on their ideologies of Jihad/Sharia. It is true that the courting Muslims is just like feeding poisonous snakes who have no loyalty and could bite back anytime. Should this terror/killing incidence in Barcelona, a wake up call for the TMC leaders like anglo Derek O'Brien and Mamata Begum who has courted millions of illegal Bangladeshi Muslims in W.Bengal for vote bank politics????? A definite YES. These illiterate, illegal, and brainwashed Bangladeshi Muslims are draining the Indian tax payers resources and at the same time committing atrocities on the peaceful larger Hindu population.Reply