Barcelona terror attack: Indian-origin British actress hid in restaurant freezer to protect herself

Laila Rouass, an Indian-origin TV actress in the UK, tweeted live updates during the Barcelona terror attack. (Source – Twitter/@lailarouass) Laila Rouass, an Indian-origin TV actress in the UK, tweeted live updates during the Barcelona terror attack. (Source – Twitter/@lailarouass)

Laila Rouass, a 46-year -old Indian-origin television actress in the UK, hid in a restaurant freezer in an attempt to protect herself during the Barcelona terror attack in Spain on Thursday. The actress tweeted live updates from Las Ramblas area of the city where she was on a holiday with her 10-year-old daughter Inez Khan.

“In the middle of the attack. Hiding in a restaurant freezer. Happened so fast. Praying for the safety of everyone here,” was her first tweet about the attack which saw a white van plowed into people in Barcelona, killing 14 and injuring over 100. Rouass is a popular star on British television who has appeared on shows such as ‘Footballers’ Wives’ and ‘Holby City’. She began her TV career in India during the 1990s as a VJ on Channel V.

Barcelona terror attack: A dead person is seen at the scene after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. (Reuters) Barcelona terror attack: A dead person is seen at the scene after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. (Reuters)

“Gunshots just heard. Armed police running down the street looking for someone,” she tweeted next. Born to a Moroccan father and Indian mother, Rouass is married to British snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan. “The whole of Las Ramblas and surrounding roads in lock down with armed police everywhere,” she tweeted some time later.

After leaving from the restaurant, she shot and tweeted a video of a helicopter in the sky of Barcelona. She ended her series of tweets by thanking the restaurant she had taken refuge in. “Thank you to the staff at the restaurant for staying calm and keeping us safe. I love you Barcelona.”

Barcelona terror attack: Children, some in tears, are escorted down a road in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city’s Las Ramblas district. (AP Photo) Barcelona terror attack: Children, some in tears, are escorted down a road in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city’s Las Ramblas district. (AP Photo)

On Thursday, Spain saw one of the deadliest terror attacks as a van plowed into people in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas area. The attack in Catalonia carried out at around 5.30 pm (local time). Witnesses said the van kept pulling back and forth in order to hurt as many people as possible, also moving from side to side. The dead and injured are from over 34 countries, including France, Germany, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Barcelona terror attack: A woman places a candle on a paper that reads “Catalunya – place of peace” in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain on Friday. (AP Photo) Barcelona terror attack: A woman places a candle on a paper that reads “Catalunya – place of peace” in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain on Friday. (AP Photo)

Islamic State (IS) took responsibility for the attack but the terrorist organisation’s claims are yet to be verified.

