Barcelona terror attack: No report of Indian casualty in Spain, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

There is no report of any Indian casualty in the Barcelona terror attack, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said who is in constant touch with Indian embassy in Spain. Swaraj also retweeted emergency numbers in Barcelona given by the Indian Embassy.

“I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain @IndiainSpain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty,” she tweeted. At least one person was killed and 32 others were injured when a man ploughed a van into a group of people in Barcelona in what police called a “terrorist attack.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App